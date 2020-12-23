Blue Ridge Global: Mestergruppen AS Selects Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning to Strengthen Profitability and Maximize Profit Margins

Leading Norwegian distributor of building materials selects Blue Ridge solutions to strengthen profitability, maximize margins and increase transparency

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2020, a leader in supply chain planningand pricing solutions, announced today that Mestergruppen AShas selected Blue Ridge solutions to maintain and strengthen profitability, maximize profit margins, and minimize cost and capital while increasing transparency.



Founded in 1970 as Mesterhus, Mestergruppen AS has developed to cover the local need by establishing building material sales, both owned by the chain and through independent dealers. Mestergruppen AS has grown in the last 40 years to the leading Retailer and Distributor for Building Materials in the Nordics. In 2020 Mestergruppen joins the Blue Ridge customer base together with companies like Astrup, Grilstad, Isolaand Hesselberg.

"Blue Ridge provides us with one integrated solution to address many of our supply chain management, inventory optimization and profitability needs. During our software selection project Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning was the preferred and functionality rich solution supporting our plans and objectives," said Arne Dyngeland, COO, Mestergruppen AS.

Blue Ridge's Supply Chain Planning solutions create highly efficient inventory allocation and intelligent replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers.

"Blue Ridge planning solutions address the unique needs-erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, market fluctuations, etc.-that put pressure on retailers like Mestergruppen," said Maarten Baltussen, general manager, Europe, Blue Ridge. "Our mission is to provide our customers with a foreseeable future to plan against."

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions plan and manage $2.9B in Revenue sold in Europe across industries including Retail, Food, Wine & Spirits and Durable Goods. In 2020, customers have accepted 99 percent of the planning recommendations provided by Blue Ridge SCP solutions, enabling them to maintain an overall 95 percent in-stock rate. This accuracy empowers Blue Ridge customers to consistently deliver a 98 percent service commitment to their customers, in tandem with significant inventory cost reduction. In total 59 million order lines were managed in Blue Ridge SCP.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That's why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

