The new event logistics market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005243/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global event logistics market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the event logistics market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing e-commerce industry events," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the event logistics market size to grow by USD 12.55 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Event Logistics Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The event logistics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.70%.

Based on the event type, the entertainment segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The growing e-commerce industry events will offer immense growth opportunities.

The market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

42% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The prevalence of sporting events such as the NBA and Super Bowl are driving the growth of the segment.

The US and Canada are the key markets for event logistics in North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market- The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Third-party Logistics Market- The third-party logistics market is segmented by application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The event logistics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The event logistics market is segmented by event type (entertainment, sports, fair, and other events) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and XPO Logistics Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005243/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/