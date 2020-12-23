FactMR: Two Component Adhesives Market Growth Underpinned by Rising Demand from Automotive & Construction Sectors, Opines Fact.MR

Market players are capitalizing on the trend of lightweight together with strength in the automobile sector to boost sales of innovative two component adhesives.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Fact.MR: The two component adhesives market is projected to reflect expansion at an optimistic CAGR owing to growing demand from the automotive industry. Furthermore, the expansion of electric vehicles sales will further the market growth. The market has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, however, rising application in medicinal technology has kept the market afloat.

"Light-weighting trends in the aerospace, transport, and automotive sectors are fuelling demand in the market. In APAC, companies will foresee lucrative prospects due to growing investments and initiatives in industrial development by governments." says the Fact.MR report.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to record fastest growth over other, followed by Europe.

The automotive sector will remain lucrative due to growing usage of adhesives in vehicle construction.

The polyurethane segment will soar notably throughout the assessment period.

Driving Factors

Rising demand for two component adhesives in the aerospace, construction, and automotive sectors acts as a promiment driver for the market.

Attributes such as rapid curing, easy process owing to their flawless shine, creamy consistency after mechanical polishing, high wear and chemical resistance, and higher bonding power even at higher temperatures is assisting the market expansion.

Increase in research & development and identifying emerging markets are anticipated to boost growth.

Constraints

Instability in the costs of raw materials is hindering the market growth.

Government regulations along with the consequent effects on end-use sectors might hampering the full-fledged expansion prospects in the market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak led to an unexpected stoppage in production activities all over the world. The outbreak had a relatable impact on the two component adhesives market as well. Deceleration in the aerospace and automotive sectors has dropped market growth. Absence of raw materials as well as declining sales has led to the shutdown of a number of plants. Though there has been a rise in the usage in medicinal technology, the market will go into a descending trend by 2020, and recover at a swift pace in expansion from 2021 onwards.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies are engaging more on mega trends such as digitalization, sustainability, and e-mobility to generate a fast-altering environment. In additional, mergers & acquisitions implemented by prominent companies to improve their product portfolios are further boosting the market growth. Leading companies operating in the global two component adhesives market include BASF SE, 3M Company, Bostik AB, H.B. Fuller, DowDuPont, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika A.G. and Master Bond, Inc.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the two component adhesives market. The market is scrutinized based on end-use industry (automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and other applications) composition (urethanes, epoxies, MMA, and silicone), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

