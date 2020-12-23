Technavio has been monitoring the factoring market and it is poised to grow by USD 1308.4 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005272/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Factoring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get a Free sample report in minutes
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the factoring market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The domestic factoring segment is the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Advanon AG, Aldermore Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, and The Southern Banc Co. Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
the growing need for an alternative source of financing for MSMEs is driving the market. However, the lack of a stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanisms in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market.
- How big is the European market?
Over 62% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Financing Market- The automotive financing market is segmented by type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), application (used vehicle and new vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Visual Content Market- The visual content market is segmented by product (stock images and stock video), license model (RF and RM), application (editorial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanon AG, Aldermore Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, and The Southern Banc Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the need for alternative source of financing immense growth opportunities, the lack of a stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanism in developing countries is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this factoring market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Factoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Factoring Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Domestic Factoring
- International Factoring
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41066
Factoring Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The factoring market report covers the following areas:
- Factoring Market Size
- Factoring Market Trends
- Factoring Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the factoring market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Factoring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in factoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the factoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the factoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of factoring market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic factoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- International factoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanon AG
- Aldermore Bank Plc
- BNP Paribas Cardif
- Deutsche Leasing AG
- Eurobank Ergasias SA
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
- Riviera Finance of Texas Inc.
- Societe Generale SA
- The Southern Banc Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005272/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/