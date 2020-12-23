Technavio has been monitoring the marine insurance market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the marine insurance market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The cargo is the leading segment in the market.

The cargo is the leading segment in the market.

The increase in the use of IoT is the major trend in the market.

The increase in the use of IoT is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.

Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The use of multiple distribution channels is driving the market. However, the increased probability of catastrophic losses will challenge market growth.

The use of multiple distribution channels is driving the market. However, the increased probability of catastrophic losses will challenge market growth.

Almost 54% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of multiple distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased probability of catastrophic losses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this marine insurance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Marine Insurance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Marine Insurance Market is segmented as below:

Product Cargo Hull Offshore Energy Marine Liability

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Marine Insurance Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The marine insurance market report covers the following areas:

Marine Insurance Market Size

Marine Insurance Market Trends

Marine Insurance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in the use of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the marine insurance market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Marine Insurance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine insurance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine insurance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine insurance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine insurance market vendors

