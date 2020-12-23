The new rail logistics market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the rail logistics market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the global increase in trade," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the rail logistics market size to grow by USD 39.55 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Rail Logistics Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The rail logistics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.40%.

Based on the type, the intermodal segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade is driving the segment.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The highly developed rail freight infrastructure and railway expansion projects undertaken by various states will significantly increase rail logistics market growth in the North American region.

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The rail logistics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The rail logistics market is segmented by type (intermodals, tank wagons, and freight cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc.

