The new secure logistics market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005393/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the secure logistics market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing ability to track shipments," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the secure logistics market size to grow by USD 20.37 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Secure Logistics Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The secure logistics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.25%.

Based on the service, the security services saw maximum growth in 2019. The rising need for secure logistics for global cash circulation is driving the segment.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

29% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Increasing security requirements in China, Japan, and India will significantly influence secure logistics market growth in the APAC region.

China is the key market for secure logistics in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Radioactive Materials Logistics- The radioactive materials logistics is segmented by end-user (healthcare, industrial, agriculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market- The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The secure logistics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The secure logistics market is segmented by service (Security services and Cash services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Allied Universal, G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., Loomis AB, Maltacourt Ltd., My Alarm Center LLC, Prosegur Cash SA, Securitas AB, Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., and The Brink's Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005393/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/