Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Receives $750,000 Emission Order Including BioCloud Sales and Initial BioCloud Order from Ontario Electricity Generator

TORONTO, ON / December 23, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce a $750,000 order for its continuous emissions business which includes BioCloudTM units and a separate initial order from one of Ontario's largest Electricity Generators. The continuous emissions and BioCloud revenues are anticipated to be recorded in Q1 2021.

"We are very pleased to receive a significant order in our core business with a US manufacturing customer which also includes 2 BioCloud units as part of a package sale," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "Our corporate strategy is to quote BioCloud units as part of all new sales opportunities from our core business. In addition, we are pleased that one of Ontario's largest Electricity Generators has ordered an initial 2 units of BioCloud. Both customers have additional scale potential with numerous facilities. Our recent product launch and technology walk-through in December was a success and has initiated accelerating interest in how BioCloud can help create safer spaces."

Distribution Orders

To date the Company has received 40 initial distribution orders for delivery in January from its existing distribution network. The Company has entered into 6 distribution agreements (1 exclusive and 5 non-exclusive) and is in negotiations for various potential additional non-exclusive distributions agreements. Distribution is a key part of our go to market strategy that can allow the Company to scale quickly.

"In a short period of time since the official launch of BioCloud in December we have received strong interest and numerous distribution requests," says Gary Saunders, VP Kontrol. "We envision many more agreements across the globe as we focus on growing the BioCloud business."

As the Company continues to build its distribution business, we anticipate that distributors will be required to maintain a minimum of 250-unit sales per annum to retain non-exclusivity and distributor pricing. The Company's internal goal is to have 30 regional distributors established by the end of Q1 2021.

Customer Pilots

The Company plans to begin numerous pilots with both existing customers of Kontrol and new potential customers. The purpose of the pilots is to provide potential customers with various specific application use cases across their facilities. The types of pilot customers will include the sectors of commercial real-estate, grocery stores, franchised restaurants, educational facilities and other. Subject to pilot customer approval Kontrol may announce customer pilots or may operate them under non-disclosure agreement.

Recurring Revenue

The BioCloud unit operates with a proprietary detection chamber. The retail price for the detection chamber consumable will range from $400 to $500 and the recommended replacement is three times per year or whenever the detection chamber comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2. Customers that purchase multiple units will receive volume discounts for the detection chamber.

Re-Agent Supply Chain

The detection chamber includes a specific re-agent system. To date the Company has been sourcing its re-agents from the United States. The Company has initiated discussions and testing to source its re-agents from Canadian based sources. By doing so it is seeking to add more of its supply chain in Canada but also reduce the costs of the detection chamber. Further updates will be provided following additional testing.

Essential Service

Kontrol and its manufacturing supply chain operate as an Essential Service provider and do not anticipate being impacted by applicable COVID-19 shutdowns.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.

Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

