The "Omnibus-2020 Winter Car Tires: Preferences of Car Owners (Fourth Wave)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Omnibus is a survey of car owners aimed at identifying consumer preferences in the purchase and operation of winter tires.

The project is based on the formation of a representative sample corresponding to the age and regional structure of the car fleet in Russia.

The study features consumer behavior of car owners on the following topics: brand awareness of car tires for passenger cars (with or without prompts), features of the choice, operation of tires and assessment of their quality. The report also presents the repeat purchase index, the NPS score and the assessment of the advertising activity of tire brands in the autumn.

The project provides an opportunity to compare annually the changes in indicators for your brand and competitors', as well as ask your questions to respondents participating in the survey.

Key Topics Covered:

Assessment methodology and main parameters

Car tire brand awareness

Selection and operation of winter car tires

Satisfaction score and NPS score (winter tires)

Next winter tire purchase (multiple choice)

Next winter tire purchase (single choice)

Preferences in car tire purchases (without reference to the season)

Advertising of car tires

Consumer preferences by brands

