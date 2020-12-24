The publishing market is poised to grow by USD 23.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The report on the publishing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-books.

The publishing market analysis includes the platform and geography. This study identifies the rise in the number of indie and self-published authors as one of the prime reasons driving the publishing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The publishing market covers the following areas:

Publishing Market Sizing

Publishing Market Forecast

Publishing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Hachette Book Group Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

News Corp.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

RELX Group Plc

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Traditional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Hachette Book Group Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

News Corp.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

RELX Group Plc

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

