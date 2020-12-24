The post-production market is poised to grow by USD 10.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005612/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Production Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the post-production market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digital transformation of post-production processes.

The post-production market analysis includes the technique, application, and geography. This study identifies the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation as one of the prime reasons driving the post production market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The post-production market covers the following areas:

Post Production Market Sizing

Post Production Market Forecast

Post Production Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Eros International Plc

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

MGM Holdings Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Prime Focus Ltd.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Viacom Inc.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market- The media and entertainment storage market is segmented by end-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), storage solution (network-attached storage, storage area network, and direct-attached storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market- The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is segmented by product (ENG cameras, Cinema cameras, and EFP cameras) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Movie Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Television Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online videos Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technique

Market segments

Comparison by Technique placement

VFX Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Audio processing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

2D-3D conversion Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Editing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technique

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Eros International Plc

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

MGM Holdings Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Prime Focus Ltd.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Viacom Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005612/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/