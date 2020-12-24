The post-production market is poised to grow by USD 10.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Production Market 2020-2024
The report on the post-production market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digital transformation of post-production processes.
The post-production market analysis includes the technique, application, and geography. This study identifies the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation as one of the prime reasons driving the post production market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The post-production market covers the following areas:
Post Production Market Sizing
Post Production Market Forecast
Post Production Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Eros International Plc
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
- MGM Holdings Inc.
- Netflix Inc.
- Prime Focus Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Viacom Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Movie Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Television Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercials Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online videos Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique placement
- VFX Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Audio processing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2D-3D conversion Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Editing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technique
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
