The new 3PL market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005620/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market in the US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the 3PL market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing use of multimodal transport," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the 3PL market size to grow by USD 76.28 billion during the period 2020-2024.

3PL Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The 3PL market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.29%.

Based on the service, the transportation segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The market is driven by the increasing use of multimodal transport.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

End-user Analysis

51% of the growth will originate from the Transportation Segment region.

Based on the end-user, the retail segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the retail industry will subsequently drive the demand and adoption of third-party logistics services.

Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the warehousing and distribution and others segment.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Third-party Logistics Market- The third-party logistics market is segmented by application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global In-Plant Logistics Market The in-plant logistics market is segmented by service (in-plant warehousing, line-side feeding, packing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The 3PL market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The 3PL market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others) and end-user (retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, and others).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005620/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/