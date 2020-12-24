Competitive intelligence solutions can help businesses transform, grow, and evolve alongside their competitors. It provides companies with crucial insights into key competitors' strategies, pricing models, market shares, and their position in a market. Additionally, competitive benchmarking helps companies evaluate and compare their performance with competitors' and industry leaders', based on various metrics, including performance, strategies, and processes. To learn how our competitive benchmarking solutions help companies stay ahead of the curve, champion their industry, and spearhead progress, request a free proposal.

"Staying ahead of the curve, keeping track of competitors' strategies, identifying and meeting a certain standard these are necessities in a competitive world. Therefore, many industry leaders have turned to research firms to leverage competitive intelligence solutions and gain an unparalleled strategic edge," says a competitive intelligence expert at Infiniti Research.

In a fast-paced and challenging world like ours, competition is inevitable and essential in certain ways. Competition and competitive behavior inspire innovation, motivation, and growth across industries. However, rising competition and changing market dynamics can also make it challenging for businesses to stay a step ahead of their competitors and lead the industry. For this reason, many industry leaders are leveraging competitive benchmarking solutions. Competitive benchmarking provides companies with a better understanding of their competitors' strategies, helps reduce costs, enables data-driven decision making, and helps improve profit margins. With insights from Infiniti's competitive benchmarking experts, many companies have successfully expanded business operations, identified and addressed potential market risks, and developed efficient marketing approaches. In their latest article, Infiniti's experts highlighted the value of competitive benchmarking across industries with recent examples of success in our firm.

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solutions help companies from various industries gain a strategic edge, understand competitors' strategies, and improve their offerings as per industry benchmarks. In their recent article, Infiniti's experts used recent success stories to illustrate the following benefits of competitive benchmarking better:

Reduce Costs and Launching a New IoT Platform

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution helped an industrial manufacturing client address the growing demand for IoT services, improve production, and reduce customer churn rate. With our solution, the client successfully launched a new IoT platform, reduced costs, and increased their supply chain visibility.

Realized Savings and Reduce Operating Costs

An automotive industry client sought to address supply chain challenges, financial problems, and increasing demand for new technologies. Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution helped the automotive industry player understand their market position, adopt better business models, achieve a 20% reduction in operating costs, and save $7.8 million.

Increase Productivity and Improve Operating Margins

Our competitive benchmarking solution helped a US shipbuilding company overcome the challenges inflicting their business, including reduced productivity and high operating margins. Our competitive benchmarking solution helped the shipbuilding company achieve a 10% improvement in operating margins, a 31% increase in productivity, and assisted in identifying cost-cutting strategies.

