Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2020) - WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (TSXV: WOW) (OTCQX: WOWMF) ("WOW!" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted stock options to its independent directors, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, as approved by shareholders on December 12, 2016 and subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and approval.

On December 23, 2020, the Company granted 25,000 stock options, expiring in five (5) years, to each of its five independent directors, for an aggregate of 125,000 stock options. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 per common share, calculated using the most recent "10-day Volume Weighted Average Price" of the Company's shares as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In accordance with securities regulator requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such stock options will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the date of grant.

About WOW!

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company's media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada's premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

Further information available at:

Website: www.wowunlimited.co

Contact: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 479-9547

Email: billm@wowunlimited.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by WOW!, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements included in this press release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to general business and economic conditions; and changes in business strategy or development plans.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for its year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

