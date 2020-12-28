Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Antique Stoves Inc., Asheville Mica Co., and BASF SE will emerge as major mica market participants during 2020-2024

The mica market is expected to grow by USD 24.96 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mica market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The mica market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Mica Market Participants:

Antique Stoves Inc.

Antique Stoves Inc. operates the business in the Unified segment. The company offers different types of mica products such as mica sheets, micanite, natural mica, and lampshade mica. The mica-based products are mainly used for electrical insulation in electronics and electrical applications.

Asheville Mica Co.

Asheville Mica Co. operates the business in the Unified segment. The company offers natural mica such as Flake Mica CMG 35, Flake Mica Black, Muscovite Block Mica Grade 1, lampshade mica, stove mica, and mica paper among others.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates the business in various segments such as Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers a line of natural mica products such as Cellini, Cloisonné, and Duocrome among others through its subsidiary BASF Colors Effects.

Mica Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mica market is segmented as below:

Type Natural Synthetic

Grade Ground Sheet Built-up

Application Electronics Paints And Coatings Construction Cosmetics Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The mica market is driven by the growing demand for mica from developing countries. In addition, other factors such as the increasing use of mica in paint technology are expected to trigger the mica market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

