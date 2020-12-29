Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., and Becton, Dickinson, and Co. will emerge as major pharmaceutical packaging market participants during 2020-2024

The pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to decline by USD 36.50 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical packaging market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The pharmaceutical packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Participants:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates the business in various segments such as flexibles, and rigid packaging. The company offers Nylon DS-X, Rayopeel R laminates, and other packing products.

Ball Corp.

Ball Corp. operates the business in various segments such as beverage packaging in North and Central America, beverage packaging in South America, beverage packaging in Europe, and aerospace. The company offers different types of aerosols.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co. operate the business in various segments such as BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company offers packing products for solid and oral medicines.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented as below:

Product Plastic Bottles Caps And Closures Blister Packs Pre-fillable Syringes Others

Material Rigid Plastic Flexible Plastic Glass Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America

Packaging Primary Secondary



The pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by the increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, other factors such as the rise in global pharmaceutical sales are expected to trigger the pharmaceutical packaging market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

