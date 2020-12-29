The EMV POS terminals market is expected to grow by USD 4.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The increasing penetration of contactless payments is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as reaching out to MSMEs will hamper market growth.
EMV POS Terminals Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as foreign investments have resulted in the increased adoption of secure payment technologies, such as EMV standards, for POS terminals. However, the post-COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the segment. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
EMV POS Terminals Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for EMV POS Terminals in the APAC region.
Companies Covered:
- Brookfield Equinox LLC
- Fiserv Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- NCR Corp.
- Newland Payment Technology
- PAX Global Technology Ltd.
- Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.
- SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.
- Telepower Communication Co. Ltd.
- VeriFone Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hospitality Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brookfield Equinox LLC
- Fiserv Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- NCR Corp.
- Newland Payment Technology
- PAX Global Technology Ltd.
- Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd.
- SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.
- Telepower Communication Co. Ltd.
- VeriFone Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
