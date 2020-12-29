The CRM outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 16.50 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The increasing need for large-scale client management is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as a shortage of domain expertise will hamper the market growth.
CRM Outsourcing Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the BFSI segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The growing need for large-scale client management is driving the market. However, factors such as quality of service concerns and high attrition rate will challenge the growth of the market. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
CRM Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the CRM outsourcing market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Australia is a key market for CRM Outsourcing in the APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Concentrix Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- ExlService Holdings Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom and IT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Concentrix Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- ExlService Holdings Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
