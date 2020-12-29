Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Boliden Group, Glencore Plc, and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will emerge as major zinc market participants during 2021-2025

The zinc market is expected to grow by 1286.00 thousand tons during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the zinc market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The zinc market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Zinc Market Participants:

Boliden Group

Boliden Group operates the business in various segments such as Mines. The company is involved in the mining and smelting of zinc.

Glencore Plc

Glencore Plc operates the business in various segments such as Industrial and Marketing. The company is involved in the mining and processing of zinc.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. operates the business in various segments such as Zinc, Lead, Silver, and others, and Wind Energy. The company is involved in the smelting and mining of zinc.

Zinc Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The zinc market is segmented as below:

End-user Construction Transportation Consumer Goods Others

Application Galvanizing Die Casting Brass And Bronze Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The zinc market is driven by growing demand from developing countries. In addition, other factors such as the growing need for galvanized steel are expected to trigger the zinc market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

