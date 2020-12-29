The functional water market is poised to grow by USD 4.65 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Water Market 2020-2024
The report on the functional water market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for functional beverages.
The functional water market analysis includes product and geographic segments. This study identifies the growing interest in functional water with herbal ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the functional water market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The functional water market covers the following areas:
Functional Water Market Sizing
Functional Water Market Forecast
Functional Water Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- DALLANT SA
- Danone SA
- Disruptive Beverages Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- PREMIUM MIX GROUP Sl
- The Coca Cola Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flavored functional water Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Unflavored functional water Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
