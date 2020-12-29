The fatty alcohols market is expected to grow by USD 484.40 million during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 2%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005340/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fatty Alcohols Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Fatty Alcohols Market: Rising demand for industrial and institutional cleaners to drive growth

The rising awareness about health and hygiene coupled with rapid urbanization has significantly increased the demand for industrial and institutional cleaners in both developed and developing countries. Also, the rising health concerns at workplaces and community places have raised the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Industrial and institutional cleaners use surfactants as raw materials. Therefore, the rising demand for industrial and institutional cleaners will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the global fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the growth of the personal care industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Fatty Alcohols Market: Growth of the personal care industry

The market has witnessed significant growth in consumer spending on personal care products such as creams, lotions, and moisturizers across countries such as Canada, the US, Australia, France, China, the UK, India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. This can be attributed to rising disposable incomes, increasing purchasing power of consumers, and a rise in the number of double-income households. Fatty alcohols are widely used in cosmetic and personal care applications. Therefore, the growth of the personal care industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market Global isopropyl alcohol market is segmented by application (solvents, chemical intermediates, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Global benzyl alcohol market is segmented by end-user (Paints and coatings, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fatty Alcohols Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fatty alcohols market by Application (Cleaning products, Personal care, Lubricants, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the fatty alcohols market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rising urbanization, improving living standards, and the wide availability of products.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005340/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/