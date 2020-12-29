Technavio has been monitoring the glass tableware market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the glass tableware market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Theglass dishes is the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing population coupled with increasing urbanization is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growth of the hospitality sector. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products will challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the hospitality sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glass tableware market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glass tableware market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Glass Dishes
- Beverageware
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glass tableware market report covers the following areas:
- Glass Tableware Market Size
- Glass Tableware Market Trends
- Glass Tableware Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing population coupled with increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the glass tableware market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist glass tableware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the glass tableware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the glass tableware market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Glass dishes Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverageware Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd.
- Arc Holdings
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Kavalierglass AS
- LA OPALA RG Ltd.
- Lenox Corp.
- Libbey Inc.
- OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd.
- The Oneida Group Inc.
- Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
