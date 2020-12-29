Technavio has been monitoring the glass tableware market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the glass tableware market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The glass dishes is the leading segment in the market.

The growing population coupled with increasing urbanization is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 3%.

ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growth of the hospitality sector. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products will challenge growth.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the hospitality sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glass tableware market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glass tableware market is segmented as below:

Product Glass Dishes Beverageware Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glass tableware market report covers the following areas:

Glass Tableware Market Size

Glass Tableware Market Trends

Glass Tableware Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing population coupled with increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the glass tableware market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Glass Tableware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass tableware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glass tableware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass tableware market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors

