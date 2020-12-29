The confectionery market in the US is poised to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Confectionery Market in US 2020-2024
The report on the confectionery market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by seasonal demand for confectioneries.
The confectionery market in the US analysis includes products, distribution channels, and key vendor segments. This study identifies the increasing demand for premium chocolates as one of the prime reasons driving the confectionery market in the US growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The confectionery market in the US covers the following areas:
Confectionery Market In US Sizing
Confectionery Market In US Forecast
Confectionery Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- American Licorice Co.
- Anthony Thomas Candy Co. Inc.
- Ashers Chocolate Co.
- Candyrific
- Elmer Chocolate
- The Hershey Co.
- Lindt and Sprüngli Group
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle SA
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Global Medicated Confectionery Market- The medicated confectionery market is segmented by product (hard-boiled candies/lozenges, gums, and chewing gums, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market- The sugar-free confectionery market is segmented by products (chewing gums, chocolates, toffees, and hard-boiled candies, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Chocolate confectionery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sugar confectionery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gum Confectionery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
