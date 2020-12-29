Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Canadian Solar Inc., Hanwha Group, and LG Electronics Inc. will emerge as major rooftop solar market participants during 2020-2024

The rooftop solar market is expected to grow by 11.36 Gigawatts during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the rooftop solar market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The rooftop solar market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Rooftop Solar Market Participants:

Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc. operates the business through various segments such as MSS, and Energy. The company offers solar panels and modules and residential solar power kits.

Hanwha Group

Hanwha Group operates the business through various segments such as Aerospace and mechatronics, Chemicals and materials, Solar energy, Financial services, Construction, and Leisure and lifestyle. The company offers Q cells such as Q PLUS, Q.PEAK, Q.HOME, Q.HOME+, Q.POWER, Q.PRIME, and EPC.

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Home Appliance Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components, Business-to-Business, LG Innotek, and Other segments. The company offers NeON and MonoX type solar panels and residential solar system.

Rooftop Solar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rooftop solar market is segmented as below:

Application Non-residential Residential

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The rooftop solar market is driven by increasing electricity prices. In addition, other factors such as growing focus toward self-consumption are expected to trigger the rooftop solar market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 6% during the forecast period.

