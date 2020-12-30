Technavio has been monitoring the entrance floor mat market and it is poised to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005462/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the entrance floor mat market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Scrapper and wiper is the leading segment in the market.

Scrapper and wiper is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing demand for eco-friendly floor mats is the major trend in the market.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly floor mats is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%. Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Crown Matting Technologies, Eagle Mat Floor Products, Forbo Holding AG, Milliken Co., UniFirst Corp. are the top players in the market.

3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Crown Matting Technologies, Eagle Mat Floor Products, Forbo Holding AG, Milliken Co., UniFirst Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing awareness about the use of floor mats. However, high competition from unorganized players will challenge growth.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about the use of floor mats. However, high competition from unorganized players will challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market- The residential artificial flower retail market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market- The residential outdoor storage products market is segmented by product (sheds and decks and boxes), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Crown Matting Technologies, Eagle Mat Floor Products, Forbo Holding AG, Milliken Co., and UniFirst Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing awareness about the use of floor mats will offer immense growth opportunities, the high competition from unorganized players is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this entrance floor mat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Entrance floor mat market is segmented as below:

Product Scrapper And Wiper Anti-fatigue Mats Logo Mats Specialty Mats Others

Application Indoor Outdoor

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

End-user Commercial Residential

Material Coir Cotton Nylon Polypropylene Rubber Vinyl Others (jute And Fabric)



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46423

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The entrance floor mat market report covers the following areas:

Entrance Floor Mat Market Size

Entrance Floor Mat Market Trends

Entrance Floor Mat Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for eco-friendly floor mats as one of the prime reasons driving the entrance floor mat market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist entrance floor mat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the entrance floor mat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the entrance floor mat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of entrance floor mat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Scrapper and wiper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anti-fatigue mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logo mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty mats Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Coir

Cotton

Nylon

Polypropylene

Rubber

Vinyl

Others (jute and fabric)

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

American Floor Mats LLC

Bergo Flooring AB

Checkers Safety Group

Cintas Corp.

Crown Matting Technologies

Eagle Mat Floor Products

Forbo Holding AG

Milliken Co.

UniFirst Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005462/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/