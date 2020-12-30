Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Technology Division Announces Successful Hemp Seed Testing on its HyGrO Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GTVH) has made significant advances on its technology division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The company is currently testing its HyGrO technology on many plants and applications. The company is pleased to announce the results of a CBD Hemp Seed test, grown with the HyGrO hydrogen water technology against a Control Test, conducted in Pueblo Colorado by Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp.

Two nearly identical hemp plants in size and growth structure were selected at week zero of flower, to be grown for the remainder of the study. The HyFrontier Technologies "HyGrO" hydrogen water technology was used on one plant of each hemp strain throughout the flowering cycle, all the way to harvest. A "Control" plant of the same variety of hemp was grown in the same location with the same amount of regular care and maintenance, throughout the flowering cycle, all the way to harvest. Both plants were exposed to feminized hemp pollen from donor pollen plants. Both the HyGrO and Control plants were harvested and dried. One ounce of seeded hemp flower was collected from both the HyGrO and Control plants. This dried hemp flower was run through a screen to dislodge seed from plant material. This broken down material was run through a single pass in a seed cleaning machine. The resulting seed was collected and weighed. The resulting data was recorded and results calculated. This procedure was done for the following feminized hemp seed varieties: CBG Star, Chunk City, Ella Estrella, Hwy 69 Haze, Malbec, Marilyn Monroe, Skunk Star, Starfish, Steel City Star and Wilt Chamberlian.

The results of these ten plants showed an increase in feminized hemp seed production between 51% for Ella Estrella, to 445% for Starfish seed variety yields on plants grown using the HyGrO hydrogen water technology. The average yield difference for these ten hemp seed varieties was 158.79%.

To view the full test report on our Hemp Seed Test, please visit: HyGrO Hemp Seed Test

Travis Nelson, Principal of Colorado Hemp Services, states, "As seed breeders, Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp are extremely excited about the results and we look forward to conducting further comprehensive research projects with HyFrontier Technologies. We intend to grow hemp as well as other plant species while using the HyGrO technology in the 2021 season. We are working to obtain academic oversight in the year ahead and we are very impressed with the results we have received."

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies states, "Mr. Nelson and I were overly satisfied with the results received on this Hemp Seed Test. We thank the entire team at Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp for agreeing to conduct this test for us. We provided the equipment and personnel to assist the implementation and we are grateful to work with such a genuine group of people. They believed in our company and we now proved our technology can benefit their organization, and many others in this space. Mr. Nelson's team is now performing more tests and we look forward to releasing the results in 2021."

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Being involved in the CBD and Industrial Hemp space for years, I have never seen such significant benefits for hemp seed breeders. The results we received from Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp are truly remarkable. Every test we have conducted to date has shown a great benefit for producers while watering plants with our HyGrO hydrogen water technology. Our team is working on a detailed marketing strategy to begin sales immediately upon the opening of our new manufacturing facility in 2021. We have received a great deal of support on all our preliminary introductions and we look forward to sharing the many additional results on all of our studies as they transpire."

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

The Company owns a patent pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. and is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to well heads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. All Company in house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGro technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.

HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. Information

www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

