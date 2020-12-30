Technavio estimates the global curcumin market to grow by USD 32.11 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the therapeutic properties of curcumin. In addition, the demand for products that combat the signs of aging is expected to further drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Curcumin Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the pharmaceutical segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the therapeutic properties of curcumin such as anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic, anti-cancer, analgesic, anti-diabetic, antioxidant, anti-amyloid, and anti-atherosclerosis properties. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Curcumin Market: Geography Landscape

31% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. The rising consumption of herbal and organic pharmaceuticals is the key factor driving the growth of the curcumin market in North America.

The US is the key market for curcumin market in North America.

Major Three Curcumin Market Vendors:

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Health and nutrition, Food Ingredients, and Flavors and fragrances. The company offers BCM-95 (CURCUGREEN), a bioavailable formulated curcumin.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Weight Management, Antioxidants, Eye health, Standardized herbal extracts, Bone health, Cosmetic ingredients, Diabetic Care, and Natural colors. The company offers curcumin for antioxidants and curcumin based natural colors.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Mint products, Essential oils, Aromatic chemicals, Herbal extracts, Phyto-chemicals, Spices oils, and Agro products. The company deals with the manufacturing and export of curcumin across the world.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

