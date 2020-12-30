Corporate Universe Acquisition Updates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) announced today several updates regarding the previously announced Letter of Intent for the acquisition of Carbon Ion, a high technology electric battery development company. The parties have been working diligently towards the close, which is now anticipated in mid-January, while originally slated before years end with the holidays and complexity of the transaction this timeline has proven to challenging.

Carbon Ion has moved to retain a major New York based Law Firm to represent them on this transaction, and the company will be working with them towards an expeditious close. In addition to being one of the top securities firms in the nation, they provide extensive representation for IP Law and Contract law which will serve the company well going forward.

Additionally, as a point of clarification to our prior release, we reported the company name as Carbon-Ion Energy Storage Ltd, specifically Solutions for Startup Ventures Ltd (S4SUV) has current controlling interest of the assets and is party to this transaction, all assets upon completion will be consolidated in a new wholly owned subsidiary to be named Carbon-Ion Energy, Inc. , this has no material effect on the transaction, but is simply a logistical clarification.

Mr. Andrew Sispoidis, CEO of Carbon Ion stated, "I'm pleased with the progress we've made thus far as well the response from the Corporate Universe shareholders, and investors. Our new legal team has extensive experience in securities law, as well IP, and contract law which will prove invaluable going forward. Isaac and I are working diligently and are focused on the closing and looking at an incredible future"

Isaac H. Sutton of Corporate Universe's CEO, added, "We are moving the process forward for the closing as well I've identified and interviewed several PCAOB auditing firms and will be announcing one shortly, so the company can move towards getting fully audited and prepared for up listing".

About Carbon-Ion Energy Inc.

Carbon-Ion Energy Inc. and its affiliate Solutions for Startup Ventures Ltd acquired the assets of ZapGo LTD which has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion of C-Ion®. This technology charges 50x faster than lithium-ion batteries, and radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes. The company currently has over 30 Patents and acquires a decade of Research and Development. The company is moving to commercialization. The new Carbon Ion website will be completed within the next several days, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. www.CorpUniverse.com

