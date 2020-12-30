Technavio estimates the global face cream market to grow by USD 6.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005280/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Cream Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rising demand for natural and organic face creams. However, the growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Face Cream Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the anti-aging cream segment. The segment is driven by the expanding older population across the world and rapidly changing lifestyles. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Face Cream Market: Geography Landscape

62% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing number of beauty salons in countries such as China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for face cream in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Face Cream Market Vendors:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers anti-aging creams, face creams based on plant-based ingredients, and other face care products.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company offers foundations, powders, concealers, blushes, primers, bronzers, and highlighters under its Bourjois brand.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The company offers a range of face cream products under the Neutrogena brand, such as the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream, Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream, and Rapid Dark Circle Repair Eye Cream.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Organic Skincare Products Market Global organic skincare products market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Professional Haircare Products Market Global professional haircare products market is segmented by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channels (offline, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005280/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/