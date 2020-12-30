TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Enters in to Joint Development Agreement Elevated Sciences to Develop SMART ECO CITY Concept

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, announced today that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Elevated Sciences ("ES), a California-based technology company. ES is a holder of certain technologies in the field of: Water desalination, energy projects development, shrimp farming and in addition developer of agricultural projects, for specific grains, such as kenaf, being used for food, textiles and production of special fibers used in plastic production. According to ES, Kenaf A new source of eco-friendly material for >100 industries. ES expertise, and seasoned management will provide TGI with guidance, logistical and financial support in development of "SMART ECO CITY".

"We are looking forward to partner and start our new developments with TGI Group Our partnership is key to unlocking the value of our technology and we are eager to begin a successful development program and break ground of our first quarter of 2021," said Mark Rosenblum, ES president.

Newly established ADVENT POWER LLC is going to be the Company under which both Companies are going to be operating and developing Smart Eco City. The uniqueness of this concept is going to be in the establishing of profit centers that are going to be part of the operations from day one, are as follows:

Energy, the city will produce sufficient amount for its own use PLUS

Water, desalination

Shrimp farming

Medical center / Anti-aging Spa/ Medical Tourism

Vertical farming of leafy greens, fruits, vegetables

Agriculture

ECO DOME as local attraction with terrarium, butterfly's exhibition and petting zoo

Airport, landing strip for small planes and drones, to be used for local transportation in town.

Drones assembly plant

Energy storage batteries manufacturing

R&D center

500 -1000 residential homes to be built

Hotel

Entertainment center / water park

About Elevated Sciences (http://www.elevatedsciences.global/) . Humanity still uses mostly antiquated, expensive and suboptimal technologies in order to develop its communities; this unfortunate reality is environmentally unsustainable, negatively impacts our quality of life, and thwarts billions of people from leading prosperous, productive and healthy lives. Fortunately, this era is now fading, and a new vision is emerging - one in which Elevated Sciences, Inc. (ES) plays a leading role in the Earth Regeneration industries. This Executive Summary does not describe some dreamy-eyed, futuristic, utopian goal of what the principals hope to accomplish. Rather, as a result of serendipity, providence, and hard work, ES has now aggregated and proven a complete platform of technologies that together will dramatically improve the very foundations of how global civilization develops in the coming decades. As a result of a massive farm-to-city global migration over the past 100+ years, much of the world has urbanized into large metropolitan areas surrounded by suburban areas. The cities are dominated by high rises and very dense living conditions and have increasingly become less attractive places to reside. Many suburbs are similarly problematic - some with large homes that are only separated by ≈20' of setback. Similarly, many suburban residents are not perfectly happy with their living circumstances. Both of these living environments are consequences of the main tools that have been historically used for development-proximity to convenient potable water main lines, centrally located power plants and various other factors. ES believes that the world could enjoy a better quality of life if it used a different model: establishing modern rural communities with a ranch-type lifestyle of single family residences situated on large lots - all without any environmental footprint, within perfectly sustainable communities - where residents can pursue their happiness at surprisingly affordable prices. How can this happen? The range and breadth of ES's breakthrough technologies is significant. True abundance of affordable, sustainable, and high quality water is now possible anywhere on earth due to an ingenious new method; distributed, perfectly renewable power becomes almost free in every single community as a result of new breakthrough devices. Organic, safe, affordable and sustainable foods - ranging from seafood to innumerable agricultural crops can now be produced in abundance. And low cost building materials can now be grown - providing a new means to construct perfectly sustainable housing. Taken together, a completely new path for humanity can now be forged at remarkably low costs for all: retiring baby boomers, sustainably-minded millennials, and the homeless, as well as everyone else on the planet. This combination of new tools allows us to build a real, tangible, practical future community that can happen TODAY.

For more information, please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGISolarPower/

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further info:

HenryV@TGIPOWER.COM

917-353-5099

SOURCE: TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.

