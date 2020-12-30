Technavio estimates the global baby safety products market to grow by USD 2.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Safety Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rise in the number of government regulations. However, the availability of rental and pre-used baby safety products might challenge growth.

Baby Safety Products Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the baby car seats segment. The segment is driven by the enforcement of stricter regulations regarding the use of baby car seats in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, and Australia. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Baby Safety Products Market: Geography Landscape

34% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The entry of global players and the innovative strategies adopted by vendors to boost the sales of baby safety products are the major factors driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China is the key market for baby safety products in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Baby Safety Products Market Vendors:

Artsana Spa

Artsana Spa operates its business in the Baby Care segment. The company offers baby safety products such as car seats, strollers, and travel systems through its Chicco brand.

Britax Excelsior Ltd.

Britax Excelsior Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Car Seats, Pushchairs, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of travel systems, strollers, and car seats for child safety. Some of the models are DUALFIX M i-SIZE, SMILE III, B-AGILE M, and BRITAX GO BIG 2.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. operates its business through the Dorel Juvenile segment. The company offers baby safety products such as car seats, carrycots, strollers, and travel systems under its Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, and Quinny brands. Some of the variants are Mico Max 30 and Adorra.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

