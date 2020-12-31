Technavio estimates the global automotive seat massage system market to grow by USD 546.02 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the reduction in driver fatigue with the use of seat massage systems. However, the increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs might challenge growth.

Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2019. The segment is driven by factors such as the need for comfort in passenger cars and the growing demand for luxury cars. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Massage System Market: Geography Landscape

34% of the market's growth originated from Europe in 2019. Factors such as the high penetration of luxury cars and the introduction of advanced comfort features in LCVs by automakers are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Germany and France are the key markets for automotive seat massage system in the region.

Major Three Automotive Seat Massage System Market Vendors:

Adient Plc

Adient Plc operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers seat massage systems for automotive applications.

Champion Seat Systems

Champion Seat Systems operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of seat massage kits.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company offers a line of products such as seat comfort systems, seat adjustment, heated and climate controlled seats, and pneumatic seat systems among others.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

