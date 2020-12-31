Technavio estimates the global breast biopsy devices market to grow by USD 504.94 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases. However, the presence of alternative non-invasive procedures might challenge growth.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the biopsy needles and systems segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the minimally invasive nature of the needle biopsy procedures. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Geography Landscape

38% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the high technology adoption among the healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of breast cancer, and growing awareness among patients about mammograms to identify breast cancer incidence are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

The US is the key market for breast biopsy devices in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.

Major Three Breast Biopsy Devices Market Vendors:

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc. operates its business through segments such as Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Hematology Oncology, Urology, Mammography, and CT Ultrasound. The company offers a wide range of breast biopsy needles such as Hawkins II breast localization needles, Accura breast localization needles Kopans style, Hawkins III breast localization needles, Accura II breast localization needles Sadowsky style, Hawkins I breast localization needles, and D wire breast localization needles.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of breast biopsy systems such as VACORA breast biopsy system, ENCOR ENSPIRE breast biopsy system, and BD biopsy needles.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Radiography, Non-destructive testing, Contract Manufacturing, and Advanced Materials. The company offers DIRECTVIEW CR system. It is an affordable entry to digital mammography system and can be coupled with DIRECTVIEW CR mammography cassettes and EHR-M screens.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

