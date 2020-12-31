Technavio estimates the global fresh meat packaging market to grow by USD 2.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005401/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. However, fluctuating polymer prices might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Packaging Landscape

Based on the package, the market saw maximum growth in the flexible packaging segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the growing need to reduce packaging weight to reduce transportation costs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Geography Landscape

41% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as population growth, rapid urbanization, and improving economic conditions are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for the fresh meat packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Fresh meat packaging Market Vendors:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene Specialties. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Coveris Management GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH operates its business through segments such as Films, Flexibles, and Labels Board. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for fresh meat products.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented by component (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Flexible Packaging Market Global flexible packaging market is segmented by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005401/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/