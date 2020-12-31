Technavio estimates the global airport handling services market to grow by USD 43.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005402/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Handling Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the collective pooling of air side equipment. However, accidents and aircraft damages at airports due to human error might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Airport Handling Services Market: Service Landscape

Based on the service, the market saw maximum growth in the GSHS segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the wide range of services offered by vendors such as passenger services, check-in services, airport lounges, shower and smoking facilities in selected lounges, internet connectivity, entertainment, and VIP handling services. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Airport Handling Services Market: Geography Landscape

52% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the expansion and construction of new airports and the increasing consumer preference for air travel are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China is the critical market for airport handling services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Airport Handling Services Market Vendors:

Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Celebi Hava Servisi AS operates its business through segments such as Ground handling services and Cargo and warehouse services. The company offers a wide range of airport handling services such as a ramp, passenger traffic, warehouse and terminal operations, aircraft security services, cargo and mail, as well as load control and communication services.

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Delta Air Lines Inc. offers various airport handling services such as a ramp, passenger traffic, warehouse and terminal operations, aircraft security services, cargo and mail, as well as load control and communication services.

Fraport Group

Fraport Group operates its business through segments such as Aviation, Ground Handling, and International Activities Services. The company offers airport handling services such as loading, baggage, and passenger services through airmail and luggage transport and freight handling.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Global airport smart baggage handling solutions market is segmented by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Global airport ground support equipment market is segmented by type (Powered airport GSE and Non-powered airport GSE) and geography (North America, Europe, South America, and APAC). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005402/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/