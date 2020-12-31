DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE
/ Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen
Press Release
HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.
Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared, fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.
The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction occurred today.
Legal Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE, the HelloFresh Group, Factor or the industry in which each of the HelloFresh Group and Factor operate. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither HelloFresh nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
31.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Deutschland
|E-Mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1158088
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1158088 31.12.2020