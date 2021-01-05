TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced 13 global staff promotions, effective January 1, 2021.

Ajit Nedungadi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of TA Associates, with Brian Conway continuing as Chairman, a role he has held since 2014.

"On behalf of TA's Executive Committee, I am pleased to announce this natural progression of the leadership of TA Associates," said Brian Conway, TA Associates' Boston-based Chairman. "Ajit Nedungadi has led the continued successful evolution of TA's investment strategy over the last several years. Looking forward, Ajit and I will continue to collaborate closely on building TA's global organization with the goal of delivering leading performance for our investors."

Mr. Nedungadi, a 21-year veteran of TA who is based in the firm's London office, built and oversees TA's European strategy. He was named a Managing Partner alongside Mr. Conway in 2017, has chaired or co-chaired TA's Investment Committee since 2016 and has been a member of the firm's Executive Committee since 2009. While at TA, he has sponsored 28 investments across Europe, the U.S. and India. Mr. Nedungadi is a graduate of Yale University and the Harvard Business School.

Promotions also were earned by nine investment staff members, seven of whom were former Associates at TA, and three corporate staff members in the firm's Boston, Menlo Park, London and Hong Kong offices, including three new Managing Directors.

"It is a great pleasure to announce these well-earned promotions," said Ajit Nedungadi, Chief Executive Officer of TA Associates. "The long list of accomplishments of these professionals are indicative of the depth and breadth of talent of our global team and TA's broad-based performance. We look forward to their continued contributions on behalf of TA, our portfolio companies and our limited partners."

TA Investment Staff Promotions

Jason Mironov earned the promotion to Managing Director from Director. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in business, financial, technology-enabled and other services companies in North America. Mr. Mironov led TA's investments in Backstage, Benecon and Procare Software; co-sponsored TA's investments in Conservice, Plusgrade and ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI); and was actively involved in the firm's investment in The Collected Group. He serves on the Board of Directors of Backstage, Benecon, Conservice, Procare Software and ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), and formerly served on the Board of Plusgrade. Prior to joining TA in 2012, Mr. Mironov was an Associate at Spectrum Equity Investors and also worked in the Investment Banking Division of JP Morgan, as well as at Technology Crossover Ventures. He received a BBA degree, with Distinction, from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Max Cancre earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in technology and data services companies across Europe. Mr. Cancre led TA's investment in Netrisk Group; co-sponsored TA's investments in Byggfakta Group (formerly DOCU Nordic) and IFS; and has been actively involved in the firm's investments in 10bis, DNCA Finance, Interswitch, ITRS and Zadig Voltaire. He serves on the Board of Directors of Byggfakta Group, Interswitch and Netrisk Group; and is a Board Observer of ITRS. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, Mr. Cancre worked in the Investment Banking Division, Structured Finance Group at Barclays Capital. He received a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Stefan Dandl earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in technology and financial services companies in EMEA. Mr. Dandl also leads TA's effort in German-speaking countries across sectors. He led TA's investment in Priority Software; co-sponsored TA's investments in Auction Technology Group and The Access Group; and has been actively involved in the firm's investments in 10bis, CMOSIS, Compusoft, LIST, thinkproject and W.A.G. payment solutions ("Eurowag"). He serves on the Board of Directors of Auction Technology Group, Compusoft, Priority Software and thinkproject. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, Mr. Dandl was an Analyst in the Investment Banking Division, Media Technology Group at J.P. Morgan. He received a BA degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

Michael Libert earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in software companies in North America. Mr. Libert led TA's investment in Netwrix; co-sponsored TA's investments in Aptean, HelpSystems, MRI Software and Sovos; and has been actively involved in the firm's investments in Answers, Bomgar, Idera, insightsoftware, Nintex, PDI and Prometheus Group. He serves on the Board of Directors of Aptean, HelpSystems, Idera, insightsoftware, MRI Software and Netwrix; and is a Board Observer of Nintex, PDI and Sovos. Prior to joining TA in 2011 as an Associate, Mr. Libert was an Associate Consultant in the Private Equity and Technology Groups at Bain Company. Prior to re-joining TA in 2016, he worked in Corporate Strategy at Nintex, a TA portfolio company. Mr. Libert received an AB degree, cum laude, in Economics from Harvard College and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Andrew Tay earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's Hong Kong office of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd., focusing on investments in the Asia-Pacific region across technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services sectors. Mr. Tay led TA's investment in Honan Insurance Group, and is actively involved in the firm's investment in MISA. He serves on the Board of Directors of Honan Insurance Group. Prior to joining TA in 2019, Mr. Tay was a Vice President at Baring Private Equity Asia. He also worked at Snow Phipps Group and Lazard Fr?res Co. Mr. Tay received a BS degree, magna cum laude, in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Calen Angert earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in healthcare companies in North America. Mr. Angert has been actively involved in TA's investments in Behavioral Health Works, Benecon, MedRisk, MPI Research, Netsmart Technologies and SoftWriters. He serves on the Board of Directors of Benecon, and is a Board Observer of Behavioral Health Works and Netsmart Technologies. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, Mr. Angert was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Healthcare Group at Morgan Stanley. He received a BSBA degree, magna cum laude, in Finance from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and an MBA degree, including a Certificate in Public Management and Social Innovation, from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Amit Jain earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Jain has been actively involved in TA's investments in DigiCert, Edifecs, Idera, Ivanti and Netwrix. He serves on the Board of Directors of Netwrix, and is a Board Observer of DigiCert, Edifecs and Ivanti. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, Mr. Jain was an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at UBS Investment Bank. Prior to re-joining TA in 2019, he was a Senior Associate at Marlin Equity Partners. Mr. Jain received a BS Commerce degree, Beta Gamma Sigma, in Finance and Management from the University of Virginia.

Nicholas Leppla earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Leppla has been actively involved in TA's investments in Accruent, Confluence, HelpSystems, LeadVenture, Maintenance Connection, Planview, Prometheus Group and StorageCraft Technology Corporation. He serves on the Board of Directors of LeadVenture and StorageCraft Technology Corporation, and is a Board Observer of Confluence, HelpSystems and Planview. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, Mr. Leppla was an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at J.P. Morgan, and was the Chief of Staff of AVG Technologies, a former TA portfolio company. Mr. Leppla received a BA degree in Economics and Engineering Sciences (Environmental) from Yale University and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Giovanni Fantini earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. He is based in TA's London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in Southern Europe across technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services sectors. Mr. Fantini has been actively involved in TA's investments in Hana Group, Inspired, Kiwoko, LIST and Surfaces Group. He serves on the Board of Directors of Surfaces Group. Prior to joining TA in 2016 as an Associate, Mr. Fantini was a Senior Analyst at NEO Investment Partners. He received an MSc and BBA, magna cum laude, in Finance and Business Administration from Bocconi University and an MSc, with Honors, in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

TA Corporate Staff Promotions

Jeffrey Hadden earned the promotion to Managing Director, and will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on strategic initiatives and the general oversight of TA's global non-investment operations, including human resources, compliance, information technology, marketing and administration. Mr. Hadden also is responsible for legal affairs. Prior to joining TA in 2013, he was a Partner at Goodwin Procter LLP and served as TA's outside general counsel since 1987. While at Goodwin Procter, Mr. Hadden held various management positions, including Chairman of the Business Law Department and Member of the Management and Executive Committees. He received a BA degree, cum laude, in Public Policy Studies and Economics from Duke University and a JD degree, magna cum laude, from the Boston College Law School.

Tony Marsh earned the promotion to Managing Director and will continue to serve as Chief Capital Markets Officer. He is based in TA's Boston office, where he leads TA's capital markets activities. Mr. Marsh oversees all financings and capital markets activities for new investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings and amendments for TA portfolio companies globally. He also manages the firm's relationships with investment banks, advisors and direct lenders. Prior to joining TA in 2013, Mr. Marsh was a Director at Credit Suisse in the Financial Sponsors Group, focusing on leveraged finance transactions. He received a BS degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University and an MBA degree, with Distinction, from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Kelly Riera earned the promotion to Chief Compliance Officer from Director of Compliance. She is based in TA's Boston office, and is responsible for all aspects of TA's global compliance program, including its design and implementation. Prior to joining TA in 2010, Ms. Riera was a Compliance Officer at Bain Capital, LLC. She also was a Corporate Paralegal at Ropes Gray LLP. Ms. Riera received a BA degree, cum laude, in Government from Clark University and a JD degree, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School with a concentration in Business Law and Financial Services, with Distinction.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

