Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) -ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig J. Nelsen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Nelsen brings in excess of 35 years' international mineral exploration experience with 8 years as the Executive Vice-President, Exploration, for Gold Fields Limited, 14 years as the Chairman of Metallica Resources Inc., a company which he founded in 1994 and led as CEO until 1999 and a number of years at various senior corporate roles with Lac Minerals Ltd. including Executive Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Nelsen replaces Thomas Pladsen who stepped down from the Board of Directors but remains the CFO of ATEX.

"I welcome Craig to the ATEX Board and, having worked with him on a number of occasions since the late 1980's, look forward to his contributions to ATEX", said Raymond Jannas, CEO of ATEX. "Craig has been involved in a number of major discoveries and development projects in South America including the Pascua gold deposit and the El Morro copper gold deposit, both located in Chile, the Cerro San Pedro gold silver deposit in Mexico and the Cerro Corona gold deposit in Peru. We look forward to Craig's input and assistance as we execute our exploration plans in Chile."

On behalf of ATEX's Board of Directors, Carl Hansen, Chairman of ATEX, stated, "We are very pleased to have Mr. Nelsen join ATEX's Board of Directors. With his extensive exploration experience combined with his strong corporate background as a board member of a number of exploration and gold mining companies, including New Gold, Golden Star and OceanaGold, Mr. Nelsen's input to the Board will be invaluable as ATEX focuses its Chilean exploration efforts."

Option Grant

ATEX announces it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 stock options with 930,000 granted to ATEX directors and officers and 470,000 granted to consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.30 until January 4, 2026.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Property is located in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

On behalf of ATEX Resources Inc.

Dr. Raymond Jannas, CEO

