Court Reporting Services Now Available in Dallas/Fort Worth Area from PohlmanUSA

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, which is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and nationally renowned for court reporting and litigation services for complex multi-party litigation, is pleased to announce their expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The company's flagship service is court reporting although they also provide additional services including remote depositions, trial support, legal videography, national accounts, and records retrieval. For their court reporting services, the company has over 5,000 experienced professionals including certified merit reporters, certified real-time reporters, and registered professional reporters. These court reporters have in-depth experience in a wide range of litigation issues, including pharmaceutical, scientific, asbestos, medical device, odor nuisance, and more.

Deborah Walters, President and CEO at PohlmanUSA, says, "We're very pleased to announce our Texas team of reporters, videographers, and staff that will provide court reporting and litigation services in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. We pride ourselves in providing accurate, reliable, and technologically advanced court reporting, trial support, records retrieval, and litigation services locally and nationwide."

PohlmanUSA court reporters are highly skilled and experienced in various types of complex litigation including trials, hearings, remote court reporting, legal and audio transcriptions, real-time reporting, arbitrations, and exhibit management.

PohlmanUSA also has a network of legal videographers, who play an important role in depositions, arbitrations, trials, and hearings. These are professionals who truly understand the technology, have experience, as well as the integrity to capture the video with neither bias nor slant. Their internal team guides clients on the best video technology available to help in presenting their case. These videographers have been ascertained to be knowledgeable in using equipment like HD cameras, tablets, ELMO cameras, projectors, screens, and laptops. They can provide day-in-the-life videos; settlement documentary; remote videography; experienced CLVS videographers; video archiving in perpetuity; building and site inspections; centralized production; multi-camera recording; trial-ready video synchronization; and more. Those who would like to learn more about the company you can view the company LinkedIn page.

The records retrieval team collects various kinds of records from billing, medical, unions, Social Security earnings, tax (IRS), disability, and more. They will not only ensure that the right information will be gathered, but also that the information will be well-protected via HIPAA security measures. PohlmanUSA has developed a rapid record order form that enables clients to quickly and easily request record retrieval. The company can collect records both nationally and internationally, which means that even if the client requires records from outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, they can still retrieve the records in a timely manner. The legal record retrieval services that they provide include: collection, indexing and organization, and subpoena preparation. They also offer an option to integrate via a custom API.

Their remote deposition service is for the purpose of taking a deposition from anywhere across the world at any time. These remote video depositions can be held on a computer, smartphone, or tablet, and the client is able to share videos, documents, pictures, and more. It enables the parties to interact with all participants of the video call regarding the evidence that they are presenting. The company offers teleconferencing, Adobe Connect, Lifesize, and Zoom platforms and has a Remote Deposition Logistics Team who will guide clients on the best fit for their remote video requirements.

For trial litigation support services, they offer a knowledgeable and experienced trial technician to enable clients to focus on the litigation component of the trial. The trial technician will take care of the technology to be used in the courtroom. Trial support services include hot seat assistance, exhibit optimization and prep, war room setup, post-production picture-in-picture, animation, video editing, interactive video presentation, trial playback, and more.

Those interested in learning more information regarding court reporting, record retrieval, and other litigation services, can contact PohlmanUSA.

