Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2021 | 05:08
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wearing a Mask While Driving is Causing More Accidents, Higher Insurance Rates, Says Insurance Panda

As a New Article on the Insurance Panda Website Notes, Wearing a Mask While Driving Can Be Hazardous for a Number of Reasons, Including the Way it Can Fog Up Glasses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / The founders of Insurance Panda, an auto insurance quotes provider based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted an article to their website that addresses a very serious and timely topic: the dangers of wearing masks while driving.

To read the article, which is titled "Wearing a Mask While Driving Leads to More Accidents, Higher Insurance Rates," please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/15889/wearing-a-mask-while-driving/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that many people wear a mask while driving, and for a number of reasons. In some cases, they may have friends or relatives from other homes in their car, or they are running multiple errands and want to keep their mask on the entire time.

While wearing a mask while driving could protect the driver and those around him or her, it may unfortunately also lead to an increase in insurance rates, because the mask may increase the risk of a collision.

"Masks can be uncomfortable - especially if your mask is ill-fitting or poorly designed," the article noted, adding that when a mask is uncomfortable, the wearer will naturally want to adjust it.

"You might tug your mask in different directions to change how it fits on your face. These adjustments are distracting."

In addition, masks can slip and block vision or impede breathing, which can also increase the chance of being in an accident. And, as many people who wear glasses know quite well, masks can create annoying fog on the glasses, which reduces vision.

"All of these situations increase the risk of an accident. A single at-fault accident raises insurance rates by 40% to 80%, which means masks could indirectly raise insurance premiums.

While the article notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend wearing a mask when driving, there are some exceptions to this rule.

These include: people who are in the car with strangers or those who have been exposed to COVID-19, if the driver is not feeling well and has others in the vehicle, if the mask offers comfort and if the driver is working for a ride share service.

About Insurance Panda:

Insurance Panda is an auto insurance quotes provider based out of New York City. In business since 2012, Insurance Panda has provided more than one million free auto insurance quotes to American drivers. Please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com for a free insurance quote today.

Contact:

James Major
office@insurancepanda.com
3477418290

SOURCE: Insurance Panda



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623253/Wearing-a-Mask-While-Driving-is-Causing-More-Accidents-Higher-Insurance-Rates-Says-Insurance-Panda

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.