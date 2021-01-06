DJ Travis Perkins plc Chair Succession Announcement

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc Chair Succession Announcement 06-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or "the Company") Chair Succession Announcement Following its announcement of 1 October 2020, Travis Perkins today announces that Stuart Chambers will step down as a Director and Non-executive Chairman of the Company on 31 March 2021. Following a rigorous and wide ranging selection process using an external search firm, Stuart will be succeeded as Chair by Jasmine Whitbread, currently Chief Executive of London First, a role from which she will step down on 30 March 2021. Jasmine will be appointed a Director and as Chair of the Company on 31 March 2021. Pete Redfern, Senior Independent Director of Travis Perkins commented: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Stuart for his outstanding leadership of the Board. Stuart has expertly guided the Board as it has shaped the Group's strategy. He leaves Travis Perkins having ensured a strong, capable Board is in place with the skills and experience required to meet the future demands on the business. We are delighted to announce Jasmine's appointment. Jasmine has over a decade of experience on the boards of large public companies for whom she has chaired key committees. She brings extensive leadership, third sector and commercial experience with exceptional strength in managing stakeholder relationships including with investors, governments, customers, partners and teams." Stuart Chambers commented: "I leave Travis Perkins in a strong position notwithstanding the challenges associated with COVID which it has had to deal with during 2020. I am proud of the efforts of all our colleagues across the Group and would like personally to thank them for their extraordinary commitment. I leave the Company in very capable hands with an experienced Board, well placed to oversee the execution of and continued evolution of the Company's strategy. I wish Jasmine and Travis Perkins continued future success." Jasmine Whitbread commented: "I am honoured to have been selected as the next Chair of Travis Perkins. I look forward to working with Nick and the board at an important time for the Company and all its stakeholders. The business has proved resilient and highly relevant through the pandemic and I'm excited about its future." This announcement is made pursuant to the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary. About Travis Perkins: Travis Perkins is the UK's leading supplier of materials and equipment to the building, construction and home improvement markets, and operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation, Wickes and a number of specialists in the civils, plumbing, heating and insulation markets, such as Keyline , BSS, City Plumbing and CCF and many more. With annual revenues of GBP7bn, the Group employs 28,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Robin Miller Justin Griffiths/James White General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 +44 (0)207 250 1446 robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com APPENDIX Jasmine Whitbread biography: Jasmine has been Chief Executive of London First since 2016, convening business leaders to keep the UK's capital globally competitive and delivering for the UK. She is a non-executive director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of WPP plc, having joined in 2019, and since 2015 has been a non-executive director of Standard Chartered PLC where she is Chair of the Brand, Values and Conduct Committee. Jasmine is a consultant to Compagnie Richemont Financiere SA in her role as a member of the Ethics Committee. Jasmine was a non-executive director of BT Group plc from 2011 to 2019, where she chaired the Digital Impact and Sustainability Committee. From 2005 to 2010, Jasmine was CEO of Save the Children UK and from 2010 to 2015 she was CEO of Save the Children International, having aligned all 30 members of the federation behind a single mission, strategy, and operational structure. Previously Jasmine held management positions with Oxfam, Thomson Financial, Cortex Corporation, and Rio Tinto. Jasmine was awarded a BA in English and an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Bristol and completed the Executive Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford. Remuneration disclosure: Stuart Chambers will receive no remuneration in respect of his role other than his usual fee (GBP320,000 per annum) pro-rated to the date of his departure. He is entitled to reimbursement of his legitimately incurred expenses in accordance with the Company's expenses policy. Jasmine Whitbread will be paid an annual fee for her services as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Company of GBP320,000. She will receive no other remuneration from the Company. She will be entitled to reimbursement of her legitimately incurred expenses in accordance with the Company's expenses policy. - Ends -

