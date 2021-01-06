Future Market Insights: Muscle Stimulation Device Manufacturers Target Sales in Physiotherapy Clinics, How Big is the Opportunity?

Key players are anticipated to focus on strong suppliers & distribution channel development to reinforce their presence in developing markets.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / The global muscle stimulation devices market is slated to grow passively, at a 3.9% CAGR during 2018-2028. Rising incidences of spinal cord and head injuries is likely to boost growth of the global market during the assessment period. Furthermore, higher number of fitness enthusiasts and athletes use electrical muscle stimulators to improve their training regimens and fitness. These devices are also utilized in home care settings and gyms to amplify exercise programs.

"Combination therapy using MS, US, and IFT devices are trending the Asia Pacific market, particularly for lower back pain and joint pain. Thus, several companies in APAC are projected to target physiotherapy clinics and hospitals, for expanding portable combination device sales." states the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1140

Important Highlights

The US in North America market is spearheading the global market followed by Europe.

Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulator (TENS) will lead among other product types in the global market

Pain management application is anticipated to expand a notable pace due to rising geriatric population suffering from muscle pain.

Physiotherapy clinics will record high CAGR amid the forecast period in contrast to other end users.

Drivers

Launch of technologically advanced products, for instance, wearable muscle stimulator devices will push market growth in the forthcoming years.

Increasing preference for muscle stimulator amid physiotherapists is supporting growth in the market.

Increasing cases of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, hamstring strain and hip flexor strain, amid sports players which necessitates muscle stimulation therapy is likely to impel the growth.

Restraints

Higher cost associated with the muscle stimulator is encouraging consumers to choose for cheaper substitute therapies.

Increased adoption of alternative therapies amid patient population due to absence of guidelines for the usage is restraining the market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1140

COVID-19 Impact on Muscle Stimulation Devices Market

The need for lifesaving medical devices is unlike anything the healthcare sector with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The muscle stimulation devices market is foreseeing a notable surge in demand as notably large number of patients with COVID-19 necessitates long ICU admission and longer stays are likely to develop ICU-acquired weakness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the muscle stimulation devices market are fortifying product portfolio by presenting new products with enhanced features, and via strategic m&a. Furthermore, a rising number of local players will result in forming a fragmented market, as the market is already led by smaller-sized companies fulfilling the domestic consumer demands.

Some of the players identified in the global market are Omron Corporation, R.S. Medical Inc., Neurometrix Inc., Zynex Inc., and DJO Global Inc.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1140

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the muscle stimulation devices market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product types (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulator (TENS), Neuromuscular Electric Stimulator (NMES), Burst Mode Alternating Current and Interferential (If)), application (musculoskeletal disorder management, neurological & movement disorder management and pain management) end user (physiotherapy clinics, hospitals, home care settings and sports clinics) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Background

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Trends

5. North America Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Country, 2013-2017

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Country, 2018-2028

5.3.1. U.S.

5.3.2. Canada

5.4. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type , 2013-2017

5.4.1. Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation (NMES)

5.4.2. Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulator (TENS)

5.4.3. Interferential (IF)

5.4.4. Burst Mode Alternating Current (BMAC)

5.5. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Product Type , 2018-2028

5.6. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Application, 2013-2017

5.6.1. Pain Management

5.6.2. Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

5.6.3. Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

5.7. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Application, 2018-2028

5.8. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By End User, 2013-2017

5.8.1. Hospitals

5.8.2. Physiotherapy Clinics

5.8.3. Sports Clinics

5.8.4. Home Care

5.9. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By End User, 2018-2028

5.10. Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.10.1. By Country

5.10.2. By Product Type

5.10.3. By Application

5.10.4. By End User

5.11. Key Market Participants - Intensity Mapping

5.12. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1140

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Healthcare Industry

Lab Automation Market: Get insights on the lab automation market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2017-2027.

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the global motion stimulation therapy market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2018-2028.

Muscle Stimulator Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the muscle stimulator market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2016-2026.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/muscle-stimulation-devices-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/muscle-stimulation-devices-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623272/Muscle-Stimulation-Device-Manufacturers-Target-Sales-in-Physiotherapy-Clinics-How-Big-is-the-Opportunity