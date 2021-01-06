Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) -Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm it has signed a 2 year supply and production agreement (the "Agreement") with COOKIES. COOKIES is one of the most well-respected, top-selling and premiere cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. COOKIES has 26 total retail stores in operation which includes; 17 retail stores in California, 6 retail stores across the U.S., and 3 international stores (in Barcelona and Tel Aviv). In 2021, COOKIES expects to double the current total open store count across the U.S. and internationally.



The partnership will commence immediately and aligns both companies core goals to produce, package and distribute premium cannabis products to California connoisseurs.

The key terms of the two-year Agreement are:

COOKIES will sell Next Green Wave branded products in the COOKIES retail locations across California.

Next Green Wave will cultivate exclusive COOKIES genetics to be packaged and sold under the Cookies brand name.

It has also been agreed that contingent upon the completion of Next Green Wave's new cultivation facility, expected in Q4 2021 (see press release HERE), a portion of the new production will be allocated to the COOKIES brand.

"Noticing and identifying talent in the cultivation space is something we focus on a lot, especially with a new menu bred by myself. We wanted to align and build a long-term partnership with someone we know will both produce some of the best flower in the State of California, and also keep those strains exclusive; which is why a deal like this is ideal for COOKIES. Next Green Wave is performing very, very well, and I can't wait to put these new strains in their hand." - Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES

"As we expand our production capacity and brand presence, it's vital we continue working with key retail and brand partners, and with COOKIES we have found both. We look forward to working with the entire COOKIES team to produce, brand and supply the best cannabis products in California, now and for years to come. " - Michael Jennings CEO Next Green Wave

Michael Jennings

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.





About Next Green Wave



Next Green Wave is a fully integrated premium seed to shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesale flower for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sf indoor facility in Coalinga, CA which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future extraction business. NGW has an exclusive seed library consisting of 120 cannabis strains and hybrids including award-winning cultivars and is producing high quality tissue culture plantlets through its proprietary cloning technology with bio-tech leader Precigen. Marketing, product design and formulation are produced in-house. Please follow along with us at www.nextgreenwave.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave please contact:

Ryan Lange

CMO

Tel: +1 (604) 684.6844

IR@nextgreenwave.com

MEDIA CONTACT for COOKIES:

Kim Barron, Director of Integrated Marketing for COOKIES

About COOKIES

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and genetics innovation.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a stable of over 85 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, and vape carts. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step-from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

