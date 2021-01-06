TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") has announced that it submitted an amendment to its existing articles of incorporation on December 18, 2020.

The newly amended articles include the following changes and additions:

The retirement of 500,000,000 shares of common stock, no par value reducing the total authorized amount to five hundred million shares; The appointment of the Senior VP of Marketing, Edward Laine, Jr. as an officer and director of the Company; and The appointment of Patricia Freeman as the corporate secretary of the company.

The existing board certified the amendment was adopted by a majority vote of the directors of the corporation on December 21, 2020. The new share structure shall take effect the day the Articles of Amendment are officially filed by the Florida Department of State and will be updated on the OTC Market accordingly.

The Company also recently paid off more than $300,000 in convertible debt and is continuing to work toward bringing its financial reporting current by second quarter 2021.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the GCard, the Daily Opportunity Service and Remote Deposit Capture, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at http://www.gainclients.com/.

Source:

Patty Freeman

info@gainclients.com

+1.520.444.3550

Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623225/GainClients-Inc-GCLT-Files-Articles-of-Amendment-to-Articles-of-Incorporation