Clinical Pharmacist Trupti Sarang Discusses How Lifestyle Choices and Technology Affect Our Health

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Austin-based clinical pharmacist Trupti Sarang recently shared her expert opinion on how lifestyle and technology affect our health in two articles with Thrive Global and TMC.net.

Having dealt with multiple health issues as a child, Trupti Sarang developed a passion for health and nutrition early on in life. She also had an innate love for nature, developing past times that included: planting herbs, recycling, and exploring the outdoors.

Speaking with Thrive Global, Sarang stated that extensive research has found that positive lifestyle choices - such as healthy eating, exercise, and green living - have a significant impact on both mental and physical health.

"The answer to chronic disease prevention lies in nutrition and other forms of natural healing," she said. "In addition to the physical benefits of a nutritious lifestyle, healthy eating habits can also lead to an improved mood as well as a decreased risk of depression and other mental health concerns."

When that healthy nutrition is combined with regular exercise - green exercise in particular - you can achieve and maintain the most optimal health, Trupti Sarang advised.

She noted that exercise, especially when paired with good nutrition, can reduce blood pressure, help maintain a healthy heart and body mass, increase metabolism and energy levels, and improve muscle strength, among other things.

In the article with TMC.net, Sarang explained that in today's modern age, technology has helped to bring food and nutrition to the forefront of our attention, with social media and influencers promoting a movement towards better health and proper nutrition.

"Influencers continue to post images of beautiful, delicious, and healthy food, encouraging their followers to try these nourishing meals," said Trupti Sarang.

"As a result, many are inspired to cook new, delicious, and nutritious food or to order from restaurants that provide healthier options."

In addition, thanks to technology, it has also never been easier to view heathy eating guidelines, find recipes, learn about food facts, and have healthy meals prepared and delivered to your door.

"For those with hectic lives, technology has made it possible to live healthier and happier lives," said Trupti Sarang.

About Trupti Sarang

Trupti Sarang of Austin, Texas, is a clinical pharmacist with 20 years of experience working in a hospital setting. She attended the University of Texas and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Chemistry. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. She completed her Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston. Most recently, Trupti Sarang launched a website to provide information and help patients reduce the risk of chronic diseases through nutrition, yoga, and alternative medicine.

