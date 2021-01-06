The personal finance software market is expected to grow by USD 191.74 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The growing dependency on the Internet is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as availability of open-source solutions will hamper the market growth.

Personal Finance Software Market: Product Landscape

Web-based software is primarily preferred by the home business users' due to the high security provided as it is supported by anti-virus and anti-malware solutions. Additionally, it has the capability to import data from banking and tax management software. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mobile-based software segment.

Personal Finance Software Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest personal finance software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of web-based personal finance software will increase with the increasing number of home businesses in this region. Further, the adoption of mobile-based personal finance software will grow with the increasing use among individual consumers. Thus, influencing the personal finance software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for personal finance software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

