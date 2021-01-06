The factory automation platform as a service market is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2020-2024

The ease of IT and OT convergence is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth.

Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Geographic Landscape

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing focus on edge computing, increasing number of strategic collaborations, and virtualization of industrial automation will significantly influence factory automation platform as a service market's growth in this region. 37%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the factory automation platform as a service in North America. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the factory automation platform as a service market size.

Companies Covered:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Telit Communication Plc

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Platform Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Professional service Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

