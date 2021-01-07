Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the appointment of Peter Meeus as Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, effective February 15, 2021 Dr. André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO, will assume the position of Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

"I am very pleased to welcome Peter Meeus as our new CEO. Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the EU makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe" commented Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are extremely grateful for André Ulmann's leadership and contributions to Advicenne as interim CEO. Under André's tenure, ADV7103 received a positive CHMP Opinion in the EU. We are excited about the opportunity to focus his expertise as the Chief Medical Officer going forward

"I am incredibly honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Advicenne", stated Peter Meeus, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "ADV7103, which recently received a positive CHMP opinion from the EMA for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), offers a novel and innovative approach to the treatment of this rare genetic form of acidosis. I am excited to advance the commercial launch of the medicine in Europe, and continue the Phase III clinical development of ADV7103 in the United States. I look forward to leading the talented team at Advicenne and to adding significant value to the Company

Peter Meeus brings over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry to Advicenne. Prior to joining Advicenne, Peter Meeus served as Senior Vice-President and Head of Product Portfolio Strategy at Biocon Biologics, based in Singapore. Earlier, he was Head of Region Europe at Shire, before its acquisition by Takeda, and had a long career at Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S, culminating in his role as Vice-President and Head of their UK and Irish Business. Peter Meeus graduated from the University of Hasselt in Belgium with degrees in Commercial and Financial Sciences, later on complemented with an MBA degree at the Copenhagen Business School.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two kidney diseases: the renal tubular acidosis and cystinuria. ADV7103 has recently received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of dRTA.

This is the second time Advicenne obtains Marketing Authorisation for an innovative paediatric product it has entirely developed: OZALIN, a midazolam formulation for children for use in conscious sedation, was registered in 2018 and is now commercialized in Europe by Primex.

Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 19, 2019, under number D.19-1036. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release's publication. A drug candidate is a product that has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005688/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

David Solomon, Chairman

André Ulmann, CEO

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Financial Communications

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Emmanuel Huynh

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

Press Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Email: advicenne@newcap.eu