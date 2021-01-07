

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) announced Thursday nearly $80 million investment in Alphonso. With this, LG will become Alphonso's largest investor with a controlling stake of more than 50 percent.



LG said it plans to utilize Alphonso software and services, including data analytics, media planning and activation, and Video AI capabilities, with its broad range of home entertainment products.



The company expects that Alphonso's combined offerings will enrich consumer services including content recommendations and LG's own streaming service, LG Channels. This would create an owned and operated first-screen, cross-device advertising platform with integrated analytics platform for LG TVs and the smart TV marketplace as a whole.



This is Alphonso's first investment round since its Series A financing of $5.6 million in 2017, led by Manifest Investment Partners.



Alphonso will continue to operate as an independent business under its current brand and leadership based in Silicon Valley.



