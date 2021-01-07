Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) ("NeonMind"), a company conducting research into the potentially therapeutic uses of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms and commercializing medicinal mushroom products, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Trevor Millar as Chief Psychedelic Officer of NeonMind as of January 6, 2021.





NeonMind Appoints Trevor Millar as Chief Psychedelic Officer



Trevor Millar is a social-entrepreneur who has played a key role in advancing the psychedelic movement over the last eight years. Since May 2018 he has been on the board of directors for the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Canada, where he acted as Chair of the Board for over two years. MAPS is a non-profit organization and a leader in supporting scientific research into psychedelics. He is also currently a board member and co-founder of the Canadian Psychedelic Association. From 2012 to 2017, Trevor was active as the founder and President of Liberty Root Therapy Inc., a business dedicated to healing and transformation by legally providing the plant medicine ibogaine to people with opiate use disorder. Trevor was featured in the award-winning documentary about using magic mushrooms and Iboga to heal addiction, anxiety and depression called DOSED, which was released in 2019.

"I'm very impressed with NeonMind's psychedelic research plan and the experience of some of their scientific team members as related to work studying substance use disorders," says Trevor Millar. "I'm excited about aligning NeonMind's drug development plans with community needs. There is tremendous suffering among the most marginalized people in society which psychedelic drugs have the potential to heal, and I'm eager to build alliances for NeonMind that benefit the community."

As Chief Psychedelic Officer, Mr. Millar will assist NeonMind in several key areas:

Developing policy

Establishing multi-party projects that use psychedelics to address community health needs such as addiction

Assisting NeonMind in developing safe and effective protocols for psychedelic treatments for one or more human clinical trials to be submitted for approval to Health Canada and

Working within the psychedelic industry to build alliances and partnerships and to identify potential acquisition targets for NeonMind

Trevor will continue his work as a director of MAPS and as a director of the Canadian Psychedelic Association while devoting 80% of his professional time to his duties as Chief Psychedelic Officer of NeonMind.

"Trevor Millar has immense experience in providing education about the risks and benefits of psychedelics and has been a leader in the growth of the psychedelic industry," says NeonMind CEO Penny White. "We are honoured to welcome him to our management team to help NeonMind develop our plan to legally and safely commercialize psychedelic drugs."

Psychedelic research is continually unveiling potential therapeutic uses for psychedelic compounds including treatment for depression, addiction and eating disorders. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the psychedelic drug market will reach USD 6.86 Billion by 2027.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is developing and commercializing products that contain legal medicinal mushrooms and products that may contain psychedelic compounds. Its first proposed drug candidate involves the administration of psilocybin (a complex organic compound found in psychedelic mushrooms) as a treatment for obesity and related illnesses for which NeonMind has started a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia. NeonMind has filed five U.S. provisional patent applications claiming methods of aiding in weight loss, treating compulsive eating disorder, treating obesity or a complication of obesity, and/or altering the diet of an individual by administering psilocybin and/or other psychedelic compounds or their analogues or by administering psilocybin or its analogue in conjunction with therapy or other treatments. NeonMind is also pursuing commercialization of its catalogue of proprietary medicinal mushroom product formulas. It recently launched a collection of four mushroom-infused coffees containing medicinal mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps. The NeonMind eCommerce platform launched in November 2020 at www.neonmind.com for direct to consumer sales of these products.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindbiosciences.com or buy NeonMind mushroom infused coffee at www.NeonMind.com.

